Finnish Paper Firm Targets Sugar

Finnish forest products company Stora Enso will spend $43 million to build a demonstration plant in Raceland, La., that extracts sugar from waste sugarcane biomass. The firm got the technology in June with the $62 million purchase of California-based start-up Virdia, which focused on making industrial sugars for biobased specialty chemicals and fuels. The plant will use hydrochloric acid to break down woody biomass. The high-purity five-carbon sugars produced at the plant, to open in 2017, will be targeted at food and personal care markets.
