Holland’s Mercachem Adds Manufacturing

Mercachem, a Dutch chemistry services firm, has agreed to acquire a laboratory and pilot plant in Prague, Czech Republic, from the Dutch drug company Synthon. Mercachem, which employs about 135 chemists in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, says the acquisition will allow it to expand beyond contract research to offer customers compound scale-up and synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients under current Good Manufacturing Practices conditions.
