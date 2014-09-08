Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Long-Awaited Cellulosic Ethanol Plant Opens In Iowa

Renewables: Joint venture between Poet and DSM makes ethanol from crop waste

by Melody M. Bomgardner
September 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: POET-DSM
POET-DSM’s commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in Emmetsburg, Iowa.
Graphic showing statistics related to the Project Liberty plant in Emmetsburg, Iowa.
Credit: POET-DSM
POET-DSM’s commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Project Liberty, the first U.S. commercial-scale facility to make ethanol from cellulosic biomass, has begun operations in Emmetsburg, Iowa. The plant was built by a joint venture between the chemical maker DSM and the corn ethanol producer POET. At an opening ceremony last week, executives from the firms said cellulosic ethanol can no longer be derided as a “fantasy fuel.”

DSM and POET joined forces in 2012 after several years of independent work on technologies to make cellulosic ethanol. DSM was responsible for the enzyme cocktail that breaks down the cellulose component of corncobs, leaves, and stems into C5 and C6 sugars, as well as the yeasts that ferment the sugars into ethanol. POET led in plant engineering and materials handling.

In comments during the ceremony, DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma said he and POET founder Jeff Broin were told, “This will be impossible.” The road to a viable cellulosic ethanol industry has certainly been a long one: The U.S. Department of Energy funded what were promised to be cellulosic ethanol plants as far back as the mid-1990s, but those previous efforts never came to fruition.

Project Liberty produced its first gallons of ethanol last month and is slated to reach an output of 20 million gal per year by the end of 2014. “The dream, the vision, became reality today,” Sijbesma said.

The U.S. is not the first country to make cellulosic ethanol. In October 2013, Beta Renewables started a 20 million-gal facility in Crescentino, Italy. It produces ethanol from wheat straw and the energy crop Arundo donax with enzymes supplied by Novozymes.

Guido Ghisolfi, CEO of Beta Renewables, said he is happy that POET and DSM have joined the production club. “To be defined as an industry we can’t have just one guy with the technology, even if it works,” he said. “To be a technology that can be chosen by many, it has to be one that offers opportunity and choices.”

In the U.S., the Emmetsburg plant will soon have company: Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa says its 25 million-gal plant in Hugoton, Kan., will begin production later this month. And DuPont’s 30 million-gal facility in Nevada, Iowa, is scheduled to come on-line by the end of the year. All players hope to license their technology to other firms.

It will take more time to show the world that cellulosic ethanol can be produced profitably, cautions Jim Lane, editor of Biofuels Digest. “But nothing will do more to de-risk this sector than seeing three giant concerns—Abengoa, DuPont, and POET-DSM—backing their technologies with their balance sheets,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former DuPont ethanol plant is reborn to make renewable methane
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont seeks to sell cellulosic ethanol plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic ethanol comes into view

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE