Mapp Gets U.S. Funds To Develop Ebola Drug

The Department of Health & Human Services has signed a $24.9 million, 18-month contract with Mapp Biopharmaceutical to support the development and manufacturing of ZMapp, an experimental drug that has been given to some Ebola patients. Under the contract, Mapp will manufacture a small amount of the drug to demonstrate safety and efficacy in humans. Mapp will also work with HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority to improve the manufacturing process for the drug, which is a combination of three monoclonal antibodies grown in tobacco plants. It is currently in extremely short supply.
