Novartis Heart Pill Aces Major Test

Novartis’s heart-failure drug LCZ696 handily beat the standard of care, enalapril, in a large Phase III study. LCZ696, which combines the approved angiotensin II receptor antagonist valsartan with the experimental neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril, reduced the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization by 20% in people with systolic heart failure. On the basis of the study results, Leerink Partners stock analyst Seamus Fernandez doubled his 2026 sales forecast for the drug to $6.4 billion. Novartis plans to file for FDA approval before the end of the year.
