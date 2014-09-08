Novo Ends R&D For Inflammatory Disease

Novo Nordisk will discontinue R&D in inflammatory disease to concentrate on diabetes-related conditions. The decision follows the company’s discontinuation of work on its most advanced anti-inflammatory compound, anti-IL-20, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The decision affects approximately 400 workers, although Novo says about half that number could move to new positions at the company.
