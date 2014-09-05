Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals: Big job cuts at Exelixis follow clinical trial disappointment

by Rick Mullin
September 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Exelixis, a South San Francisco-based small-molecule biotech firm, is eliminating 70% of its workforce following disappointing results in a Phase III clinical trial of cabozantinib, its thyroid cancer drug, for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The job cuts will bring total employment to 70.

The news is the latest in a string of disappointments for the chemistry-based company, which in 2010 reduced its staff by 40%, eliminating 270 jobs, in an effort to narrow its once-broad focus on multiple cancer compounds.

Exelixis says the new job cuts, which hit employees involved with the mCRPC trials, will enable it to devote financial resources to late-stage trials of cabozantinib in metastatic renal cell carcinoma and advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Exelixis, which posted revenues of $31.3 million in 2013, down from $152 million in 2009, anticipates a one-time restructuring fee of up to $8 million as a result of the workforce reduction. The firm’s sales currently come from cabozantinib marketed as Cometriq for the treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, a rare disease.

At its prime, Exelixis had more than 300 research-related employees, a library of 4.5 million compounds that yielded 15 candidates deemed worthy of clinical trials, and partnerships with six large drug firms. Now its future hinges on a handful of clinical trials testing other indications for cabozantinib.

“From a balance sheet perspective they are in dire straits,” says Biren Amin, an analyst at Jefferies. The company has $349 million in debt and $352 million in cash, “but they are burning through that cash. Both trials require significant investment.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rigel to cut R&D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arena Cuts Jobs In R&D Overhaul
AstraZeneca, Sanofi Cut Programs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE