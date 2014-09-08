Solvay Will Acquire Ryton PPS Business

Solvay has agreed to acquire the Ryton polyphenylene sulfide business from Chevron Phillips Chemical for $220 million. The deal includes two PPS plants in Borger, Texas; a pilot plant and labs in Bartlesville, Okla.; and a compounding facility in Kallo-Beveren, Belgium. Phillips invented PPS more than 40 years ago. Solvay considers itself the world’s leading supplier of high-performance polymers such as fluoropolymers, polyamides, and aromatic polymers.
