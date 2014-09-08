Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Spying On Crystal Formation

Microscopy: Study reveals complex, multipath nature of nucleation and growth

by Mitch Jacoby
September 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

METAMORPHOSIS
Credit: Science
A dropletlike nanosized particle of amorphous calcium carbonate (round) nucleates and grows. Suddenly it transforms into aragonite (bundles of wheat), which grow by consuming the amorphous particle.

Crystal nucleation and transformation events often happen suddenly and spontaneously, leaving researchers with little chance to study these microscopic processes in detail. But under the right conditions and discerning eye of a powerful probe, these everyday events can reveal their secrets.

MULTIPATHING
Credit: Science
Diamond-shaped nanocrystals of calcite and a second unidentified CaCO3 phase nucleate spontaneously from solution and grow independently.

For a team of scientists using a customized electron microscope, conditions were just right to watch crystals of calcium carbonate nucleate, grow, and undergo change (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1254051).

The study shows that traditional theories indicating that crystals form via nucleation followed by orderly growth are incomplete. It also shows that one of the most abundant materials on Earth forms via multiple, often simultaneous mineralization pathways.

“For a decade, we’ve been studying formation pathways of carbonates using high-powered microscopes, but we hadn’t had the tools to watch the crystals form in real time,” says team leader James J. De Yoreo of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Now, the team has such a tool—a microscope flow cell that enables scientists to image liquid-phase reactions at the nanoscale.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
These video stills show crystallization events, including an amorphous CaCO3 particle (top) suddenly sprouting crystals of aragonite (bottom).
Shown here is a transmission electron microscope image of aragonite crystals (top & bottom) growing out of an amorphous CaCo3 particle (round).
Credit: Science
These video stills show crystallization events, including an amorphous CaCO3 particle (top) suddenly sprouting crystals of aragonite (bottom).

The group, which includes Michael H. Nielsen and Shaul Aloni of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, loaded tiny quantities of solutions of sodium bicarbonate and calcium chloride into the cell. Under select flow-rate and concentration conditions, crystals suddenly began to grow and transform, revealing previously unseen events.

In some cases, amorphous dropletlike particles of CaCO3 formed in solution. Suddenly, crystals of the carbonate minerals aragonite and vaterite appeared on the surface of the particles and grew at the particles’ expense. In other cases, the group observed particles of calcite and other CaCO3 phases suddenly nucleating near one another in solution and growing independently.

“We are at an exciting moment in time in which the detailed in situ imaging of common liquid-phase reactions such as crystallization of calcium carbonate has come into reach,” says microscopist Nico A. J. M. Sommerdijk of Eindhoven University of Technology, in the Netherlands. He adds that the study confirms the existence of multiple and sometimes simultaneous crystallization pathways that some researchers suspected were present but could not verify on the basis of ex situ experiments.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Better together
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching crystal nucleation happen at atomic scale
Carbonate mineral forms diamond on its own

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE