Policy

Tell The Rest Of The Story

September 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Please print the rest of the story for what must have been a space-limited note concerning the National Institutes of Health-led study of children’s health and environmental exposures (C&EN, June 23, page 9).

How can it even be humanly possible for an entity leading the “design” of a study to spend “more than $1 billion” to produce a draft design so miserably scripted that it “lacks [even the most fundamental of] protocols for sampling and data collection?”

Is it any wonder that large segments of the public, including many who are scientists, are outraged by excessive government spending? Is it any wonder that large segments of the public have no respect for, and in some cases no trust in, the credibility of the scientific enterprise?

Please provide some additional information about what NIH has actually purchased with more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars. Or has that sum, indeed, been thrown down a black hole that lines some unscrupulous person’s pockets?

Rita Hessley
Cincinnati

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

