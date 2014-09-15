$3 Billion Fertilizer Project Planned

Farmer-owned cooperative CHS plans to build a $3 billion nitrogen fertilizer complex in Spiritwood, N.D. Slated to open in 2018, the 2,400-ton-per-day ammonia and derivatives operation will draw on low-cost shale gas to make the crop nutrients. Other fertilizer makers are also building nitrogen plants in the U.S. to take advantage of the plentiful feedstock. They include Yara, Mosaic, Koch Nitrogen, and EuroChem.
