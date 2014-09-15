Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

September 15, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 37

Plastic bag makers and environmental activists fight over the future of the shopping bag—and perhaps the plastics industry itself

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 37
Drug Delivery

Breaking The Plastic Bag Habit

Plastic bag makers and environmental activists fight over the future of the shopping bag—and perhaps the plastics industry itself

Samantha Arnett

State Department’s Biosecurity Engagement Program manager works to combat bioterrorism

Moving Beyond Pfizer In The South Of England

Ex-Pfizer staffers laid off by the pharma giant ride the roller coaster of running their own companies

  • Materials

    3-D Printing Steps Toward Industry

    ACS Meeting News: New materials are needed to bolster America’s manufacturing portfolio

  • Business

    Growing Profits With Microbes

    Agriculture industry seizes on beneficial fungi and bacteria to help thwart disease and increase productivity

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Piramal Drops Drug Discovery

    Pharmaceuticals: Risks and regulations convince the Indian company to reallocate resources

Science Concentrates

Materials

Collecting Water Cactus-style

Inspired by microscale structures on Mexican cacti, researchers create arrays of tiny cones capable of gathering water from moisture in air

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

