Breaking The Plastic Bag Habit

September 15, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 37
Plastic bag makers and environmental activists fight over the future of the shopping bag—and perhaps the plastics industry itself
Cover image:
Credit:
Plastic bag makers and environmental activists fight over the future of the shopping bag—and perhaps the plastics industry itself
State Department’s Biosecurity Engagement Program manager works to combat bioterrorism
Ex-Pfizer staffers laid off by the pharma giant ride the roller coaster of running their own companies
ACS Meeting News: New materials are needed to bolster America’s manufacturing portfolio
Agriculture industry seizes on beneficial fungi and bacteria to help thwart disease and increase productivity
Pharmaceuticals: Risks and regulations convince the Indian company to reallocate resources
Inspired by microscale structures on Mexican cacti, researchers create arrays of tiny cones capable of gathering water from moisture in air