ACS Dignitaries Attend CSJ Meeting

The Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ) held its 94th Annual Meeting in March at Nagoya University, in Japan. Among the more than 8,000 scientists in attendance were American Chemical Society President Thomas J. Barton and Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu.
Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of CSJ, says one of CSJ’s goals is to encourage more speakers to give their lectures in English. Of the 6,000 lectures presented, roughly 500 were in English.
Other events included the Nakanishi Prize award ceremony and symposium, a welcome party for Wu by Chinese Chemists Working in Japan, and the Japan-U.S. Joint Symposium on Advanced Organo-Main Group Chemistry.
