People

ACS Dignitaries Attend CSJ Meeting

by Linda Wang
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
The Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ) held its 94th Annual Meeting in March at Nagoya University, in Japan. Among the more than 8,000 scientists in attendance were American Chemical Society President Thomas J. Barton and Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu.

Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of CSJ, says one of CSJ’s goals is to encourage more speakers to give their lectures in English. Of the 6,000 lectures presented, roughly 500 were in English.

Other events included the Nakanishi Prize award ceremony and symposium, a welcome party for Wu by Chinese Chemists Working in Japan, and the Japan-U.S. Joint Symposium on Advanced Organo-Main Group Chemistry.

CROSS-CULTURAL
ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu, Chemical Society of Japan president Kohei Tamao, Makanishi Prize winner Jerrold Meinwald of Cornell University, and ACS President Tom Barton.
Credit: Chemical Society of Japan
Jerrold Meinwald (third from left) of Cornell University receives the Nakanishi Prize from Wu (left), CSJ President Kohei Tamao (second from left), and Barton.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

