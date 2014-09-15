Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Bacteria In Water Monitored Nonstop

Bioanalysis: Device could serve as early warning system

by Stu Borman
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A schematic showing several hamster-like objects swimming down a chanell through an area with little tags. As they pass through, they pick up the tags.
Credit: Adapted from Anal. Chem.
Voltage (+V) and pressure applied across a microfluidic channel concentrate fluorescently labeled antimicrobial peptides in a narrow band (crescent). When a water sample containing bacteria flows through the band, the peptides stick to the bacteria, which are detected downstream. Red and blue circles are electrodes.

Bacterial contamination of drinking water is a worldwide problem that each year causes millions of people to become sick and possibly face hospitalization and even death. Yet tests that could alert people to dangerous bacteria in drinking water remain difficult to carry out, in both developed and resource-limited countries.

Currently, scientists use immunoassays or try to grow bacteria collected from water samples to test for contamination. These approaches are time-consuming and require preparation of discrete samples and transport to laboratories for analysis by trained technicians.

Nanotechnologist Ortal Schwartz and mechanical engineer Moran Bercovici at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology have developed a method that could sidestep some of these problems (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac5017776). It uses microfluidic chips and the charge-based separation technique isotachophoresis to measure bacteria in water continuously, instead of in discrete samples, without the need for sample preparation or lab analysis.

If further developed, such a device could make it possible to conveniently monitor contamination in water sources, water treatment plants, or homes in real time. Potential applications include public health monitoring, medical diagnostics, and food safety.

In the new technique, a voltage applied across the length of a microfluidic channel concentrates fluorescently labeled antimicrobial peptides in a confined region. These short, positively charged peptides are produced by many organisms, from bacteria to mammals, to defend against microbial infection.

Pressure combined with isotachophoresis force water samples to flow through the channel and past the focused fluorescent peptides, which bind to any bacteria present. The tagged bacteria are then detected downstream. “They look like little balls of fire flying through the channel,” Bercovici tells C&EN.

The approach is at a proof-of-concept stage. The group hopes to boost water throughput and bacterial sensitivity, extend the device’s continuous operation time, and use antibodies instead of antimicrobial peptides to enable detection of specific bacterial species or strains. “We have submitted a provisional patent and hope to commercialize the idea,” Bercovici says.

“There is still work to be done, but with optimization this could be a truly unique platform for continuous bacteria monitoring,” comments capillary and microchip electroseparations specialist Michael Breadmore of the University of Tasmania, in Australia.

Waterborne-pathogen monitoring expert Helen Bridle of Heriot-Watt University, in Scotland, agrees that further development is needed but says that even the current version “might not be too far off” from becoming a viable early-warning detection system for bacterial water contamination. She notes that the greatest risk to water supplies, apart from deliberate adulteration, is fecal contamination from sewage, and in such cases there might be enough bacteria present to be detected by the new technique.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microfluidics could enable rapid at-home testing for common STIs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sensing fungus among us for less than a penny
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotube array snags viruses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE