Bayer To Spend Big On U.S. Crop Science

Bayer CropScience plans to invest close to $1 billion in the U.S. between 2013 and 2016 to bolster its crop protection and seeds businesses. As part of the investment, Bayer just opened an $80 million biologics headquarters in West Sacramento, Calif., that includes a pilot plant for biological crop protection products. Also under way are expansions at several sites and research capability increases in Research Triangle Park, N.C., and Lubbock, Texas.
