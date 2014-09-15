Braskem Joins Pact Pursuing Bioisoprene

Brazil’s Braskem is joining an existing collaboration between the biobased chemical company Amyris and the tire maker Michelin to commercialize biomass-derived isoprene. A key synthetic rubber ingredient, isoprene is now obtained as a by-product of ethylene production, but output is decreasing as companies switch to lighter feedstocks. With its ethanol-derived polyethylene, Braskem considers itself to be the world’s leading biopolymers producer. DuPont and Goodyear have run a competing bioisoprene venture since 2008.
