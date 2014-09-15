Lehigh Technologies has raised $8 million in funding from the Japanese rubber and chemical maker JSR and several venture capital firms. Based in Tucker, Ga., Lehigh has developed processes for turning old tires into micrometer-size rubber particles that are free of metals and fibers.

908 Devices, maker of what it calls the world’s first handheld high-pressure mass spectrometer, has received $2.6 million from the U.S. government’s Technical Support Working Group. The funds will be used to increase the sensitivity of the device and broaden the range of precursors and explosives it can detect.

Arkema is set to close its fluorochemical plant in Zaramillo, Spain, by year’s end with the loss of 59 jobs. The site produces hydrofluorocarbons 32 and 143a. Europe’s fluorochemical producers are unable to compete against counterparts from China and the U.S., the firm says.

Relypsa has chosen Patheon to manufacture the final-dosage form of patiromer, its polymer-based hyperkalemia treatment. Lanxess and DSM Fine Chemicals are both supplying the active ingredient. Relypsa anticipates filing for U.S. approval this year.

The Gates Foundation is committing $50 million to support efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The nonprofit will make funds available for emergency response efforts in affected countries and for the development of vaccines and diagnostics.

Evonik Industries will spend several million dollars to expand capacity for specialty silicas at its 51-49 joint venture in Japan with Shionogi. The materials are used in industrial applications as well as food, cosmetics, and drugs.

PharmAthene has been awarded a contract by the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases worth up to $28.1 million to develop an anthrax vaccine based on the firm’s recombinant protective antigen technology. The new vaccine will be lyophilized for ease of storage and administration, PharmAthene says.