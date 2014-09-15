Call for nominations for Esselen Award

The ACS Northeastern Section seeks nominations for the 2015 Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award, which consists of $5,000 and a medal, is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession. The award presentation will take place in April 2015.
Nominations should be submitted as a single pdf file including a letter signed by the primary sponsor with a description of how the nominee’s work has made a major contribution to the public welfare and communicated positive values of the chemical profession, plus the names of two cosponsors. Detailed nomination instructions are available at www.nesacs.org.
Nominations should be e-mailed to both Mukund Chorghade at chorghade@comcast.net and Karen Piper at piper281@verizon.net. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 15.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter