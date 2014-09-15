Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemistry Festival Arrives In Beijing

Public outreach event is part of Chinese Chemical Society conference

by A. Maureen Rouhi
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Hundreds of children were riveted by chemistry demonstrations during the Chemistry Festival held on Aug. 3–4 in Beijing. The event kicked off the 29th Chinese Chemical Society (CCS) Congress, hosted by Peking University. Thirty volunteers from Peking University and the international chapters of the American Chemical Society in Shanghai and Hong Kong entertained the kids and their parents with a variety of hands-on activities, including testing pH with natural indicators and poking a polymer. ACS, CCS, and Peking University jointly organized the crowd-pleasing event.

The Chemistry Festival is an ACS community outreach activity that depends on volunteers to communicate the importance of chemistry in our daily lives, says ACS Director-at-Large Ingrid Montes. Montes popularized the Chemistry Festival in Puerto Rico, where it is known as Festival de Química. It has traveled to Chile, Colombia, and Mexico; it will arrive in Peru in October.

As the festival’s master teacher, Montes trains local volunteers to perform the demonstrations and to teach others so that future events can be run by local groups. Volunteers from Shanghai and Hong Kong trained by Montes intend to bring the festival to their communities.

The 2014 CCS Congress, held on Aug. 4–7, drew about 8,000 attendees, the highest attendance ever, according to meeting organizers.

POKE A POLYMER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kelen Fureigh
Volunteer Zile Wang demonstrates the power of polymers with leakproof Ziploc bags.
Volunteer Zile Wang uses leakproof Ziploc bags to demonstrate the power of polymers at the Chemistry Festival, held in the lobby of a teaching building at Peking University on Aug. 3–4, 2014. The event kicked off the 29th Chinese Chemical Society Congress, hosted by Peking University.
Credit: Kelen Fureigh
Volunteer Zile Wang demonstrates the power of polymers with leakproof Ziploc bags.
ANTICIPATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Maureen Rouhi/C&EN
Volunteers (from left) Zhang Xing, Qi Xiaoyue, Chen Duo, and Wang Haomin have a quiet moment before the crowd arrives.
Volunteers (from left) Zhang Xing, Qi Xiaoyue, Chen Duo, and Wang Haomin have a quiet moment before the crowd arrives at the Chemistry Festival, held in the lobby of a teaching building at Peking University on Aug. 3-4, 2014.
Credit: Maureen Rouhi/C&EN
Volunteers (from left) Zhang Xing, Qi Xiaoyue, Chen Duo, and Wang Haomin have a quiet moment before the crowd arrives.
CROWD
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kelen Fureigh
Kids and parents jam the Chemistry Festival, held in the lobby of a teaching building at Peking University.
Kids and parents jam the Chemistry Festival, held in the lobby of a teaching building at Peking University on Aug. 3-4, 2014. The event kicked off the 29th Chinese Chemical Society Congress, hosted by Peking University.
Credit: Kelen Fureigh
Kids and parents jam the Chemistry Festival, held in the lobby of a teaching building at Peking University.
Tiny Scientist
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Maureen Rouhi
Jane Wang, who is three-and-a-half years old, tries her hand at poking a Ziploc bag.
Jane Wang, who is 3 ½ years old, tries her hand at poking a Ziploc bag at the Chemistry Festival, which was held in the lobby of a teaching building at Peking University on Aug. 3–4, 2014. The event kicked off the 29th Chinese Chemical Society Congress, and was hosted by Peking University.
Credit: Maureen Rouhi
Jane Wang, who is three-and-a-half years old, tries her hand at poking a Ziploc bag.
FESTIVAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Caroline Ma
The ACS delegation to the 2014 CCS Congress was led by Immediate Past President Marinda Li Wu (front row, sixth from left), shown here with Director-at-Large Ingrid Montes (front row, seventh from left), Chemistry Festival volunteers, and ACS staff.
The ACS delegation to the 2014 CCS Congress was led by Immediate Past President Marinda Li Wu (sixth from left in front row), shown here with Director -At-Large Ingrid Montes (seventh from left in front row), Chemistry Festival volunteers, and ACS staff. The 29th Chinese Chemical Society Congress, hosted by Peking University, ran Aug. 3-4.
Credit: Caroline Ma
The ACS delegation to the 2014 CCS Congress was led by Immediate Past President Marinda Li Wu (front row, sixth from left), shown here with Director-at-Large Ingrid Montes (front row, seventh from left), Chemistry Festival volunteers, and ACS staff.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
National Chemistry Week 2020 goes virtual
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How ACS student chapters are adapting to the pandemic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS celebrates Earth Day

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE