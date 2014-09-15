Clarifying Terminology

As the editor of the 4th edition of “Linden’s Handbook of Batteries” (McGraw-Hill, 2011), I read “Chemistry’s Electric Opportunity” with great interest (C&EN, July 14, page 11). I would like to clarify some terminology, however. The parameter called “energy density” refers to watt-hours/liter as density of a material is weight/volume. The parameter called “specific energy” refers to watt-hours/kilogram. These terms should not be used interchangeably. Both parameters are defined in Appendix A of the handbook.
Thomas B. Reddy
Bronxville, N.Y.
