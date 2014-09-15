Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

FMC Changes Course

Strategy: Chemical maker won’t split apart, will buy Cheminova instead

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo of a Mexico farmer consults with an FMC scientist.
Credit: FMC
An FMC agricultural scientist (right) consults with a vegetable farmer in Mexico.

In a surprise change of direction, FMC has found a new way to focus on agriculture while getting rid of an unwanted commodity chemical business.

The Philadelphia-based company has agreed to purchase the Danish crop protection chemicals maker Cheminova for $1.8 billion. Instead of splitting itself into two publicly traded companies, as outlined in March, FMC will sell its soda ash business and stay in lithium chemicals.

In Cheminova, FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sees a firm that will complement FMC’s existing agchem business in terms of product mix, technology, manufacturing, and geography. Some 80% of FMC’s agchem sales are from North and South America, whereas close to 40% of Cheminova’s business is in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia represents 23% of Cheminova’s sales.

“We are clearly underrepresented in Europe relative to the opportunity there. This is largely because we did not have the right portfolio or the market access,” Brondeau told analysts last week. “Cheminova solves it.”

Overall, Cheminova earned $146 million, before taxes, on $1.2 billion in sales in 2013. FMC’s own Agricultural Solutions segment earned $539 million on $2.1 billion in sales.

Instead of spinning off its soda ash and lithium businesses into a new company, FMC plans to sell the soda ash business to help pay for Cheminova. The company will keep lithium, but mostly because it has to. A minerals extraction contract with the government in Argentina, where it operates a plant, forbids a change of control of the business. The spin-off of the two businesses, which together had $970 million in sales last year, would have been allowed under the contract.

Credit Suisse stock analyst John P. McNulty estimates that the soda ash business should fetch about $1.3 billion for FMC. “The mechanism of selling versus spinning it off proved more convenient in light of the Cheminova opportunity” and the disposal of a lower-growth, commodity chemical business, he wrote to clients.

When the deals are completed, about 95% of FMC’s sales will come from its agriculture and health and nutrition businesses. Earlier this year, the firm sold its peroxygens unit.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemours selling business in gold-extracting chemical
Platform sells crop chemicals business to UPL
Tronox sells soda ash unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE