Flex Pharma Seals Financing

Boston-based Flex Pharma has secured $40 million in financing from a wide range of public and private investors. The months-old biotech firm is focused on developing drugs to treat muscle cramps and spasms using technology developed by its scientific cofounder, Roderick MacKinnon, who won the 2003 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on ion channels. Flex Pharma is led by Christoph Westphal, who previously started Sirtris, a biotech firm sold to GlaxoSmithKline in 2008 for $720 million; last year GSK shut the unit down.
