Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Heino Nitsche

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Nitsche
[+]Enlarge
Heino Nitsche

Heino Nitsche, 64, a University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) senior scientist, died at his home in Oakland, Calif., on July 15.

Born in Munich, Nitsche earned an M.Sc. in chemistry in 1976 and a Ph.D. in nuclear chemistry in 1980, both from the Free University of Berlin.

He then joined LBNL, working as an investigator until 1993, when he was named head of the Dresden-Rossendorf Research Center in Germany. He served as director of the center’s Institute of Radiochemistry and also became a full professor of radiochemistry at the Dresden University of Technology.

Nitsche returned to Berkeley in 1998 to serve as a professor in the university’s chemistry department as well as a senior research scientist at LBNL and founding director of the lab’s Glenn T. Seaborg Center, a role he held until 2002.

Nitsche’s research focused on the heaviest elements and the actinide interactions in the environment. He also confirmed the existence of element 114, which had been first synthesized by researchers in Dubna, Russia. Nitsche received the Hevesy Medal earlier this year.

He joined ACS in 1984 and served as chair of its Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology in 2007. He was also a member of the German Chemical Society and German Nuclear Society.

Nitsche is survived by his wife, Martha Boccalini, whom he married in 1989.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.or and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter A. S. Smith
J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Henry Selig

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE