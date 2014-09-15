Huntsman Wins Okay For Pigment Purchase

The European Commission has approved Huntsman Corp.’s acquisition of Rockwood Holdings’ performance additives and titanium dioxide divisions for $1.3 billion. The approval requires Huntsman to divest its business in an ink pigment known as TR52. Huntsman says it will sell the business, which consumes about 30,000 metric tons of TiO2 annually, to China’s Henan Billions Chemicals for an undisclosed sum.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter