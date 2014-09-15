Advertisement

People

Jerald M. Manion

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
Most Popular in People

Jerald M. Manion, 73, professor of chemistry at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), in Conway, died on July 18 at his home in the city.

Born in Beebe, Ark., Manion earned a B.S. in chemistry from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., in 1962 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Mississippi in 1965.

He then joined Arkansas State Teacher’s College (now UCA) as chair of its then-newly formed department of chemistry, remaining in that position for 27 years and serving as a faculty member for a total of 49 years. He was dedicated to obtaining state-of-the-art instrumentation, involving undergraduates in research, taking students to conferences, and guiding the university’s premed committee.

Throughout his career, Manion remained active in science outreach, presenting chemical demonstration shows and teaching workshops in Arkansas and surrounding states. Motivated by his passion for learning and teaching, Manion turned people of all ages onto science during his lifetime.

In his later years, he wrote a history of UCA’s chemistry department. In 2010, alumni honored Manion with an endowed departmental award named for him, which is now presented annually to an outstanding graduate. He was a member of ACS from 1963 until 2009.

Manion was an avid golfer and played a five-string banjo with the Professors, a bluegrass band that included four other science professors.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy; sons, Mike and Danny; and six grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.or and should include an educational and professional history.

