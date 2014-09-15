Liquid Light, a start-up that uses catalytic electrochemistry to convert carbon dioxide into chemicals, has raised $15 million in a second round of venture capital financing. The Princeton University spin-off, which went public with its efforts about six months ago, says it will use the money to complete process development at pilot scale and generate the information needed for a tons-per-day plant. Liquid Light expects ethylene glycol to be its first product.
