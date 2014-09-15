Morton Hoffman Receives Chemistry Education Award

Morton Z. Hoffman,a professor emeritus of chemistry at Boston University, has been honored with the Distinguished Contribution to Chemistry Education Award from the Committee on Chemistry Education of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry. He received the award in July at the 23rd International Conference on Chemistry Education in Toronto. The award recognizes outstanding contributions with both local and international impact by a chemistry educator to improve the teaching and learning of chemistry.
