NSF Seeks Applicants For Waterman Award

The National Science Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2015 Alan T. Waterman Award, NSF’s highest honor for early-career researchers.
Nominees are accepted from any field of science or engineering that NSF supports. The award consists of a $1 million prize, a medal, a certificate, and a trip for two to Washington, D.C., to receive the award. For more information, visit www.nsf.gov/od/waterman/waterman.jsp.
Nominations must be submitted electronically at www.fastlane.nsf.gov/honawards/index.jsp. Nomination packages should include four letters of reference and are due by Oct. 24. Questions may be directed to Mayra Montrose at mmontros@nsf.gov.
