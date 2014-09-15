Advertisement

People

Nominations Sought For PHYS Awards

by Linda Wang
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
The ACS Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) seeks nominations for its 2015 awards.

The Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry recognizes outstanding contributions in the field. The winner will receive a plaque and a $3,000 honorarium and will be invited to present a lecture at the fall 2015 ACS national meeting in Boston.

The Award in Theoretical Chemistry is jointly sponsored by PHYS and the Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry. The winner will present a lecture at the 2015 summer school, which will be held in Telluride, Colo. The winner will also receive a $3,000 honorarium and a certificate and be invited to present his or her work at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.

Two additional awards will be given, one each in theoretical and experimental physical chemistry, to honor achievements by investigators in the early stages of their careers. Each recipient will receive a plaque and $1,500 for travel expenses to present a lecture at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.

For more information, visit www.phys-acs.org. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

