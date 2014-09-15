Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Quick Method For 18F Labeling

One-step process simplifies tagging biomolecules for positron emission tomography

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
September 15, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Time is of the essence when preparing short-lived radioactive compounds for positron emission tomography (PET) scans. A promising new strategy allows researchers to quickly label biomolecules such as peptides with the commonly used tracer fluorine-18 which has a half-life of only 110 minutes (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201406258). Many radiolabeled small molecules such as glucose are used to trace malignant activity in PET scans, but peptides offer the promise of greater specificity. However, peptides are much more difficult to label. Now, David M. Perrin of the University of British Columbia and colleagues at the B.C. Cancer Agency have developed a one-step 18F-radiolabeling method, with which they successfully labeled several peptides as well as an enzyme inhibitor. The group synthesized a new zwitterionic alkylammoniomethyltrifluoroborate compound (AMBF3), which they attached to three different “radiosynthons,” molecular precursors to the radiolabeling process. These AMBF3-radiosynthon combinations were readily attached to the tracer biomolecules. Then, the authors performed the crucial tasks of substituting radioactive 18F for stable F in one step in water and used the tracers to image tumors in mice.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE