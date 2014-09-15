Solar Plant Tests New Transfer Fluid

BASF and Novatec Solar, a supplier of thermal solar power technology, have commissioned a plant in southern Spain that will test the use of molten inorganic salts as heat-transfer fluids. In thermal solar plants, mirrors direct sunlight to a fluid that heats up and stores energy. Most solar plants use organic fluids that have a limited upper temperature. According to BASF, inorganic salts allow temperatures above 500 °C.
