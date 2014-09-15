Spectroscopy Awards Available

The Coblentz Society is seeking nominations for its 2014–15 award programs. The Ellis R. Lippincott Award recognizes significant contributions and notable achievements in vibrational spectroscopy. The ABB-sponsored Bomem-Michelson Award honors a vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopist. And the Coblentz Award honors a molecular spectroscopist under the age of 40 for contributions to applied analytical vibrational spectroscopy. The Coblentz Society also seeks nominations of outstanding spectroscopy students for both the Coblentz Student Awards and the William G. Fateley Student Award. For more information about nomination procedures and for application deadlines, visit www.coblentz.org/awards.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter