Virent Will Expand With Help From Coke

Biobased chemical start-up Virent is getting an additional investment from its partner Coca-Cola. The firm will use the money to expand a demonstration plant in Madison, Wis., that produces p-xylene from sugar. Coke has been making its PlantBottle polyethylene terephthalate soda bottle from biobased ethylene glycol since 2009. In 2011, the company signed on three firms—Virent, Gevo, and Avantium—to help develop a biobased route to the other major PET raw material, the p-xylene derivative terephthalic acid. Coca-Cola says it is on track for commercialization of a 100% plant-derived plastic bottle.
