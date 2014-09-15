Whalen Award To Judith Giordan

The American Chemical Society Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT) has awarded Judith C. Giordan the 2014 Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Development & Management in the Chemical Enterprise.
Giordan is being honored for her international business development and leadership, entrepreneurship, angel investing, and educator roles and as a respected R&D leader. She is being lauded for her development of scientists and engineers and mentoring of women for leadership positions.
She serves as chief technology officer of the biofuel company Qteros, managing director of training and venture development firm ecosVC, and cofounder of the Chemical Angel Network.
