William H. (Hal) Leith, 85, a retired DuPont chemist, died on July 21 in Easley, S.C.
Born in Due West, S.C., Leith earned an A.B. in chemistry from the town’s Erskine College in 1949 and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, in 1952.
Leith then joined DuPont, working in Wilmington, Del., until 1987, when he moved to the company’s Brevard, N.C., site. He retired in 1997.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950 and serving as an active member of the Western Carolinas Section. Passionate about educating the next generation of chemists, he worked tirelessly to institute the section’s chemistry olympiad program. He was also a member of the Chemical Market Research Association.
Leith was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church.
His wife, Nancy, predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Giambalvo; son, William II; and three grandchildren.
