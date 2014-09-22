AkzoNobel Eyes Chemicals From Light

AkzoNobel and Dutch start-up Photanol are teaming up to develop technologies that will use sunlight to make chemicals for Akzo’s specialty chemical business. Photanol’s technology can use the energy from light to convert CO2 into chemicals such as acetic acid and butanol. The only by-product of the process is oxygen. Akzo calls the technology a “game changer.” Photanol says the collaboration will shorten its time to market.
