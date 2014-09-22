Pushing The Limits Of Chemical Bonding

September 22, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 38
Conference highlights how computational and experimental chemists are applying bonding models to more complex systems
Federal working group cites need for reforms, but agencies seek more review
ACS Meeting News: Researchers zero in on flavor molecules, ponder ways to control them during production
Industry plans to revise how food ingredient safety is assessed, but safety advocates want more
BASF’s head of innovation in North America fosters collaboration for practical solutions
Organic Synthesis: Method leads to complex, biologically relevant molecules on gram scale
Two-tiered proteomics method identifies proteins that undergo condition-dependent structural changes in biological samples