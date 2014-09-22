Advertisement

09238-cover-TacB10cxd.jpg
09238-cover-TacB10cxd.jpg
September 22, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 38

Conference highlights how computational and experimental chemists are applying bonding models to more complex systems

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 38
Chemical Bonding

Pushing The Limits Of Chemical Bonding

Conference highlights how computational and experimental chemists are applying bonding models to more complex systems

Overhauling Plant Safety Rules

Federal working group cites need for reforms, but agencies seek more review

A Taste Of Wine Science

ACS Meeting News: Researchers zero in on flavor molecules, ponder ways to control them during production

  • Safety

    Food Makers To Revamp Additive Safety Process

    Industry plans to revise how food ingredient safety is assessed, but safety advocates want more

  • Business

    Michael J. Pcolinski

    BASF’s head of innovation in North America fosters collaboration for practical solutions

  • Synthesis

    A Catalyst That Multitasks To Make Complex Molecules

    Organic Synthesis: Method leads to complex, biologically relevant molecules on gram scale

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Deciphering Proteins

Two-tiered proteomics method identifies proteins that undergo condition-dependent structural changes in biological samples

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

2014 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

Job listings

