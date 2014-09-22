BASF Plans Pilot Plant For Bioacrylic Acid

BASF, along with partners Cargill and Novozymes, will set up a pilot plant to make glacial acrylic acid from renewable feedstocks. Novozymes and Cargill began the effort by developing microbes that convert sugar into the acrylic acid precursor 3-hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP). BASF joined the group in 2012. In July 2013, the firms demonstrated pilot-scale production of 3-HP, and they have now chosen a process to convert 3-HP to acrylic acid. BASF, the world’s largest producer of acrylic acid, plans to use the biobased version to make superabsorbent polymers, a key material for consumer goods such as diapers.
