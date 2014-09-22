Carlyle Sells Stake In PQ

Private equity firm Carlyle Group is selling a 47% interest in specialty chemical maker PQ Holdings to CCMP Capital Advisors, another private equity firm. Carlyle, along with Ineos and PQ managers, will retain a controlling 53% interest in PQ. CCMP participated in the 2005 buyout of PQ from family owners in 2005. In February, Carlyle filed for an initial public offering of PQ stock seeking to raise $450 million, a plan that may be preempted by the sale to CCMP. Separately, the fertilizer and specialty minerals firm Israel Chemicals plans to raise up to $522 million in an IPO of equity on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares represent a 6% stake in the firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter