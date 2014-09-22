Congress Supports Short-Term Funding Measure

Legislation that would allow the government to continuing running through the election season was expected to be passed by Congress last week. The $1.012 trillion measure (H.J. Res. 124) would extend 2014 spending for federal agencies at current funding levels until Dec. 11. As of C&EN’s deadline, the Senate was debating the bill, which includes funding for antiterrorism operations in Syria, and it was expected to pass it. The House of Representatives passed the bill 319-108, with bipartisan backing, on Sept. 17. The White House supports the continuing resolution. “This is merely a temporary, Band-Aid funding measure,” acknowledges House Appropriations Chairman Hal Rogers (R-Ky.). “But at this point, it is our best, most clear path forward.” Congress will take up government funding again in a lame-duck session after the November election.
