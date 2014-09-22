Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Curtailing HFCs

Climate Change: White House and industry pledge to pare back emissions of powerful greenhouse gases

by Cheryl Hogue
September 22, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

To help stave off climate change, the White House, chemical producers, and other businesses last week committed to slash emissions of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). These compounds, which replaced ozone-depleting chemicals including chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants, don’t directly harm stratospheric ozone but are potent greenhouse gases.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
To cut down on emissions, HFC makers are urging EPA to regulate how technicians handle these chemicals.
A technician recharges a heat pump with refrigerant.
Credit: Shutterstock
To cut down on emissions, HFC makers are urging EPA to regulate how technicians handle these chemicals.

The combined pledges will curb HFC emissions equivalent to 700 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2025, the White House estimates.

Releases of HFCs are rising rapidly and contribute to human-caused climate change. Most HFCs have a potential for trapping heat in the atmosphere that is hundreds to thousands of times more per molecule than that of CO2. U.S. emissions of HFCs are expected to nearly double by 2020 and triple by 2030 unless industry and the federal government act, the White House says. In 2012, U.S. emissions of HFCs were equivalent to more than 150 million metric tons of CO2, according to EPA figures.

“We recognize that HFCs can have high global-warming potential and that without a change in direction, their use and emissions will increase substantially, particularly in the developing world,” says Kathryn K. McCord, global business director of DuPont fluorochemicals. DuPont and another chemical maker, Honeywell, pledged to curb HFC emissions and are introducing alternative refrigerants that have significantly lower global-warming potentials than HFCs.

The Obama Administration committed to fund R&D on cooling technologies that rely on chemicals other than HFCs or don’t use refrigerants at all. Also, EPA will consider issuing regulations, which HFC manufacturers want, to govern how air-conditioning and refrigeration technicians manage these substances.

The White House says the new pledges are designed to build momentum for a global phaseout of HFCs under the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer.

More announcements about efforts to curb HFC emissions are expected at a summit in New York City this week convened by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Ban is hosting the meeting of world leaders to drum up high-level support for a new climate-change treaty that is to include greenhouse gas emissions controls for all nations. Negotiations on that treaty are expected to culminate at the end of 2015.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA cracks down on illegal HFC activity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA beefs up rules to curb HFC use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA ratchets down US production of HFCs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE