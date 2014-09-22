DuPont Opens China Innovation Center

DuPont has opened a 3,800-sq-ft innovation facility in Shanghai, the first such facility for the company in China. The center is located within the company’s R&D center and will connect with 150 DuPont R&D centers and 10,000 DuPont scientists and engineers around the world. Tony Su, president of DuPont Greater China, calls the center a “new way of looking at innovation and collaboration.”
