Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Licenses Hepatitis Drug

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 22, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 38
Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences will license to seven Indian generic pharmaceutical firms the rights to sell its blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi in developing countries such as India and South Africa. Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) sells in the U.S. for about $1,000 per pill or $85,000 for a full course of treatment. The Indian companies will likely sell the medication at a far lower price. They will pay a 7% royalty to Gilead, which in turn will help them develop their manufacturing processes. The nonprofit Doctors Without Borders is criticizing the pact for not including middle-income countries such as China, Brazil, and Thailand.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

