Lilly, AstraZeneca Target Alzheimer’s

AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly & Co. have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize AstraZeneca’s AZD3293, an oral β-secretase cleaving enzyme (BACE) inhibitor, as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Lilly will pay AstraZeneca $50 million up front with additional milestone payments of up to $500 million. The two companies will share the cost of development and commercialization, with Lilly leading clinical development. BACE is an enzyme associated with the development of amyloid-β, a plaque that accumulates in the brain with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
