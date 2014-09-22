Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Madeleine Jacobs Named President And CEO Of The Council Of Scientific Society Presidents

Leadership: Retiring American Chemical Society president and CEO will succeed Gordon Nelson in January 2015

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 22, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Jacobs
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Portrait of Madeleine Jacobs
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

The Council of Scientific Society Presidents (CSSP) has named American Chemical Society Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs as its next president and CEO. Jacobs will step into the role in January 2015, after her retirement from a 24-year career with ACS at the end of this year.

Jacobs will succeed CSSP’s interim president, Gordon L. Nelson, who was ACS president in 1988. ACS publishes C&EN.

CSSP is an organization of presidents, presidents-elect, and recent past-presidents of roughly 60 scientific societies and federations, whose combined membership totals more than 1.4 million scientists and science educators.

“Madeleine Jacobs is an inspiring choice to provide model leadership, bold vision and imagination, and personal sophistication to this unique association of science’s top leaders,” says Martin A. Apple, who is the longest-serving CSSP president and CEO, having held that part-time role from 1993 until 2012. Apple is a pioneering biochemist and molecular biologist who has spent most of his career at the University of California’s San Francisco and Berkeley campuses.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the CSSP in 2015 because of its important mission and the breadth of its scientific society and federation members, which reflect my lifelong passions, interests, and accomplishments,” Jacobs says. “CSSP plays a unique role in representing all the sciences, and I look forward to helping the organization achieve its objectives.”

CSSP works to help its members strengthen leadership skills in the scientific community, deliberate and adopt public policy positions on emerging issues, and act upon science research and education issues of national or international scope.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas Connelly to retire as ACS CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biochemist Sudip Parikh named head of AAAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist named editor-in-chief of Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE