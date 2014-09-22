Sanofi Buys Into Heart Therapy Programs

Sanofi and MyoKardia have entered a drug development partnership targeting therapies for genetic heart disease. The deal includes three MyoKardia programs, two focused on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and one on dilated cardiomyopathy. MyoKardia has received $45 million, including up-front licensing fees and an undisclosed equity investment. The firm may receive up to a total of $200 million in milestone payments and equity investment. Under the partnership, MyoKardia will manage research and development through early human efficacy studies.
