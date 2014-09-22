Sibur Moving On Russian Complex

Russian petrochemical firm Sibur is moving forward on a plan to build a $9.5 billion petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, Russia. The company has completed front-end engineering and design studies for a steam cracker, which would have the capacity to make 1.5 million metric tons of ethylene and 500,000 metric tons of propylene per year. Sibur is also planning downstream polyethylene and polypropylene plants. The firm expects to complete the project in about five years.
