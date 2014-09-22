Unemployment Low For Ph.D. Scientists

Doctoral-level scientists continue to fare well with an unemployment rate of 2.1%, far below the national average of 6.3% in 2013. However, physical scientists—including chemists, physicists, and geologists—continue to have the highest unemployment rate among science, engineering, and health grads with a Ph.D., at 2.7%, reports the National Science Foundation.
The falling number of academic jobs and difficulty in finding other work in physical science fields could be explanations for this situation, says NSF’s Daniel J. Foley.
