Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CO2 Emissions Unchanged By Natural Gas Use

by Andrea Widener
September 29, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Increased natural gas use will do little to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, according to a new study. Instead, use of the fuel could actually increase energy consumption by delaying adoption of energy-efficient technologies and put off a switch to cleaner energy sources, such as wind and solar. Researchers from the University of California, Irvine; Stanford University; and the nonprofit group Near Zero modeled different scenarios of natural gas use and climate change regulations to tease out their effects on greenhouse gas emissions. Increased natural gas use would result in a decrease in coal use between 2013 and 2055, according to the paper, published in Environmental Research Letters (2014, DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/9/9/094008). But it would also decrease use of energy-efficient technologies, which could result in an overall increase in electricity use and could boost greenhouse gas emissions. “Natural gas has been presented as a bridge to a low-carbon future, but what we see is that it’s actually a major detour,” says author Christine Shearer of UC Irvine.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Gas Not Climate Savior
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Proposes CO2 Cuts For Power Plants
More Renewables Needed For Electricity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE