September 29, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 39

The door that legislation unlocked for generic drugs three decades ago has blown wide open

Volume 92 | Issue 39
Generics

30 Years Of Generics

The door that legislation unlocked for generic drugs three decades ago has blown wide open

Tramadol’s Newfound Natural Product Status In Doubt

New study suggests human-caused contamination explains 2013 report of tramadol in a medicinal plant

Chemistry Rises To The Top For Contract Manufacturers  

Producers of pharmaceutical actives bear down on chemical synthesis

  • Science Communication

    20 Chemists Worth Following On Twitter

    A panelist-selected primer for newcomers to the social network

  • Business

    Drug Developers Align In The U.K.

    Universities, industry, and charities reposition to enhance their chances of collaborating in the biomedical sciences

  • Policy

    NIH Changes Grant Biography And Provokes Brouhaha

    Requirement For Description Of “Contributions to Science” Draws Mixed Reactions From Scientists

Science Concentrates

image name
Microbiome

Mining The Microbiome

Newly discovered natural product is produced by human-hosted bacteria

Business & Policy Concentrates

