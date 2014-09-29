30 Years Of Generics

September 29, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 39
The door that legislation unlocked for generic drugs three decades ago has blown wide open
New study suggests human-caused contamination explains 2013 report of tramadol in a medicinal plant
Producers of pharmaceutical actives bear down on chemical synthesis
A panelist-selected primer for newcomers to the social network
Universities, industry, and charities reposition to enhance their chances of collaborating in the biomedical sciences
Requirement For Description Of “Contributions to Science” Draws Mixed Reactions From Scientists